Saying Devin Booker is excited to have Kevin Durant on the Phoenix Suns would be a massive understatement. The star guard shared his admiration for his new teammate after the Suns snapped the Charlotte Hornets’ five-game winning streak on Wednesday night.

“Kev is somebody I have high respect for, and this is one of those moments that doesn’t really feel real,” Booker said, according to the Phoenix Suns’ socials. “I’m going to take it day by day, watching him from a little bit closer, I can’t say afar no more, [he] just brings the best out in everybody.”

Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in his Suns debut, helping Phoenix defeat Charlotte 105-91 on Wednesday. Booker scored 37 points as the Suns improved to 34-29 on the season, good enough for fourth place in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference.

“Kev is one of those guys that you can plug him into any system, any offense, and he’s going to be efficient, he’s going to get buckets, he’s going to defend at a high level, so you know what you’re getting,” Booker mused. “I enjoy the art of basketball, so, watching KD, one of the best to ever do it, right here on my team, is something I never thought of.”

"I enjoy the art of basketball. So, watching KD, one of the best ever to ever do it right here on my team is something I never thought of." Devin Booker is still in awe of actually having Kevin Durant as a teammate 🗣pic.twitter.com/aCTyPDo5OF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Durant showed no lingering effects from the sprained right knee that kept him out of action for more than seven weeks. The 34-year-old fit in well with his new team, adding six rebounds and blocking two shots over 27 minutes on the floor.

“I feel like I fit in pretty well,” Durant said after the game. “Everybody out there was trying to make me as comfortable as possible. I just have to keep riding it.”

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant figure to form a fearsome duo along with Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul, and the Suns will be a tough out in the playoffs to say the least.

Phoenix is poised for a strong finish after winning seven of their last 10 games, especially with Booker now healthy and Durant anchoring a potentially explosive offense down the stretch.