Kevin Durant is considered one of the greatest scorers that the NBA has seen, and he's still doing things on the court that defenders can't stop. During the Phoenix Suns game against the Dallas Mavericks, Durant hit a tough shot over Doncic and made sure to let him down as they went down the other side of the court.

Durant made the too small symbol to Doncic, while also shouting “Too small” to the Mavericks' star. Doncic knows what it feels like to be on the other side of that situation, but it was a fun moment to see him on the receiving end for once.

It wouldn't be a surprise that in their next matchup against each other, Doncic tries to get Durant back.

Kevin Durant eclipses 29,000-point mark vs. Mavericks

Kevin Durant moved up the record books against the Mavericks, surpassing the 29,000-point mark in his NBA career. After the game, Durant spoke about the milestone and what it means to him.

“Man… it speaks to so many people who helped me, so many people who got in the gym with me,” Durant said. “People encouraging me, sending me texts after bad games, took time out of their lives to come and watch me play. It's all about them. I'm glad I'm able to do it with this group of guys and in front of this crowd. I've got more to do.”

Durant became one of seven players to score 29,000 points in their career, and it would be no surprise if he passed 30,000 at some point.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer also congratulated Durant after their game.

“First, credit to Kevin Durant; 29,000,” Budenholzer said. “I am embarrassed to say I don't know how many people have reached that number, but I'm guessing it's a very small number. What a tribute to a great generational talent. I feel incredibly lucky to be around him every day.”