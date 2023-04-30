Kevin Durant was the Phoenix Suns’ best player in Game 1. But he was also not perfect.

Durant had a team-high 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the team’s 125-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night. He also had seven of the Suns’ 16 turnovers, which he spoke about after the game.

KD had 7 of the Suns' 16 turnovers in Game 1 vs. the Nuggets 😳 pic.twitter.com/6yaajJpPaf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2023

“I slipped a couple times, I threw a couple bad passes,” Durant said. “I only had one assist and seven turnovers, we’re not going to win basketball games like that.”

Durant had 15 points for the Suns in the first quarter. He looked like he was able to get to his spots at will, something that did not happen in Phoenix’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Durant is expected to have more 1-on-1 opportunities this series to score. It should benefit the Suns but they have to lessen their turnovers for Game 2.

“I got to be way more careful with the ball,” Durant said. “I got to either look to shoot the ball, make the correct pass… I damn near got half our turnovers. So I put that on me, just keeping the ball in my hands, trying not to make the home-run play.

The Suns also took 17 fewer shots than the Nuggets and made just seven 3-pointers.

Durant, who was traded to Phoenix in February for a blockbuster trade that included forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, among other assets, is averaging 28.5 points on 53.8 percent shooting (44.8 from 3) this postseason with 8.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Suns are 12-2 in games with Durant, including the regular season.

The Suns were favored to win the Western Conference by FanDuel when the postseason began but now have the second-best odds (+550) behind the Nuggets (+500).