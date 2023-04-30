Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was not surprised by the Denver Nuggets’ dominance in Game 1.

The Nuggets took a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals following an impressive 125-107 victory over Phoenix. That was despite Durant scoring 29 points on the night as Jamal Murray went off for 34 points while Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon scored 24 and 23 respectively.

For some, it may have been a surprise given that the Suns are the current betting favorites to win the championship and pretty much have a super team.

But for others, it wasn’t a surprising win as the Nuggets finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed and also have the reigning two-time MVP in Jokic. Durant is certainly in the latter when asked if he was surprised by Denver’s dominance.

“The Nuggets? Surprised? Am I surprised about the Nuggets? Hell no,” Durant said at the post-game press conference. “They’re the number one seed for a reason. They got a two-time MVP, they got a deep team. No, I’m not surprised. They can go off and win games.

“We got to work it out for us. Looking forward to Game 2, though.”

The Suns definitely have work to do if they want to get a road win against this Nuggets team.

Murray — notably an absentee in the last two playoff runs for Denver — took center stage, but Jokic still had a major influence as along with his 24 points, he managed an impressive 19 rebounds as well.

It will be interesting to see how Phoenix respond in Game 2 which takes place Monday in Denver.