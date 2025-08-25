DeMeco Ryans infused immediate excitement into the Houston Texans in 2023, after becoming the sixth head coach in franchise history. The team did not technically meet fans' expectations last season, but the same result followed: a 10-7 finish with an AFC South title and Wild Card Weekend win. Ryans has brought stability to the organization that drafted him in 2006. Now, he is under pressure to push it forward.

None of his predecessors were able to achieve that goal, but Ryans is a unique leader with a unique quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a superbly talented defense leading the way. The Texans are not expected to leap past the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens, but they are entering the 2025-26 campaign with an intriguing roster. Well, actually, it is not quite ready yet.

Coaches have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 26 to unveil their 53-man squads. Ryans is taking advantage of the clock and making sure his group is both balanced and equipped to survive injuries this season. He is not taking his responsibility lightly.

“It's not just a one day type of deal,” the 2007 Second-Team All-Pro and 2006 Defensive Rookie of the Year said, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. “It's been ongoing for last several weeks. “As roster continues to take place over next day or so, still some final spots we're trying to identify. It's tough this year, probably toughest it has been for myself. Really competitive team. Lot of depth. Situations lie in how can you keep as many guys as possible. That's the tough part.”

How will Texans' offense look this season?

Article Continues Below

While it is certainly tough for fans to say goodbye to players they have become emotionally invested in during training camp and preseason play, the fact that Ryans is agonizing over cuts should inspire some optimism. If there is as much depth as he is alluding to, then the Texans could be a genuine threat in the AFC. There are questions they must answer, though, mainly on offense.

The running back room is replete with veteran credibility, injury concerns and youthful energy. Joe Mixon's status continues to be one of the bigger NFL mysteries of the summer, and rookie fourth-round draft pick Woody Marks could have a chance to quickly climb the ladder. Four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce could share most of the workload early. Regardless of how the backfield shakes out, it must do its part to ease some of Stroud's burden.

Houston's wide receiver room also packs plenty of unpredictability. Nico Collins is obviously the top pass-catcher, but it is unclear who is behind him in the pecking order. Christian Kirk was a solid slot WR for much of his three-year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars and rookie Jayden Higgins is a stellar athlete who can act as a valuable red-zone target with his 6-foot-4 frame.

Those guys will be on the roster come opening kickoff, but others like tight end Irv Smith Jr. may not be. DeMeco Ryans has a little time left to sort it all out, as he tries to construct a Texans team that can legitimately compete for the AFC throne.