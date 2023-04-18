A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

As expected, Kevin Durant balled out in his Phoenix Suns NBA Playoffs debut on Sunday. It wasn’t the result the Suns were expecting, though, with the Los Angeles Clippers escaping with a 115-110 win in Phoenix in Game 1.

KD finished with a team-high 27 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, 11 assists, a steal, two blocks, and just one turnover in 45 minutes of action. For good measure, Durant also knocked down three triples in what was a noteworthy performance for the Suns superstar.

For some reason, however, KD managed just one attempt in the final six minutes of the game. Considering how well he was playing in this one and how close the game actually was, one could say that this was a complete travesty. Durant has spoken out about his disappearing act down the stretch, and he gave a lot of credit to the Clippers’ defense:

“They put the trap on me when I come off the ball,” Durant said after the game, via Trevor Booth of SB Nation. “A lot of times, I was just facing there in the corner just waiting for it. And just provide space for my teammates. I think we got some good looks there in the fourth, we didn’t knock some down. You got to give credit to the Clippers.”

Suns coach Monty Williams echoed Kevin Durant’s sentiments, while also noting the adjustments they need to make in order to avoid a repeat of Game 1’s anomaly:

“It’s needing to get him the ball in certain spots,” Williams said. “Them doing a good job of denying him the ball, but we can create some more environments for him to live freely, live-ball situations. And then sometimes, you can give him the ball so he can bring it up the floor and create opportunities.”

You can be sure that KD and the Suns will be ready in Game 2. They have to win this one because losing both games at home to open the series will put them at a major disadvantage against a hungry Clippers side.