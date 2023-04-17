Los Angeles Clippers star man Kawhi Leonard acknowledged it was special to play against Kevin Durant again.

Leonard posted 38 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on 13-of-24 shooting to lead the Clippers to a Game 1 win on the road against Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The game was also notable because it was not only Leonard’s first postseason game since the 2021 Western Conference semifinals, but also the first time he was matched up against Durant since the 2019 NBA Finals.

It proved to be a fascinating matchup with Leonard coming out on top, outscoring KD 38-27 and also doing a great job defensively with Durant going scoreless in the third quarter.

The job in Game 1 is done, but there’s much more work to be done if the Clippers are to upset the odds over the course of the series.

For now, Leonard is happy to be playing playoff basketball again — especially against players like Durant.

“It’s great, he’s an all-time player right there,” Leonard said of his duel with Durant (via The Athletic). “That’s what it’s about. You have an opportunity to play great, and you just want the opportunity. If it’s win, lose or draw, it’s about giving your best out there, and you’re able to play against the best.

“Just got to keep having fun with it. I mean, it’s good. It’s playoff basketball.”

Leonard and the rest of the Clippers will be looking for a repeat in Game 2 which takes place Tuesday at the Footprint Center.

But no matter the eventual winner of the series, it’s great for fans to see two all-time greats in Leonard and Durant healthy and battling it out again.