If Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant could put together a lineup of any current NBA players, who would he pick?

On an episode of Boardroom Talks where he played a game of NBA 2K25 against New York Jets superstar Sauce Gardner, Durant was asked by host Gabe Oshin who his perfect starting lineup is. With all the best basketball players to choose from, he wasted no time listing his lineup while playing against Gardner.

Durant immediately named himself, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Joel Embiid and then pondered some three-point marksmen, landing on Klay Thompson. It's not hard to put together an imposing lineup out of every NBA player and Durant indeed cleared the bar.

Kevin Durant picks perfect starting lineup among current NBA stars

As much fun as it is to see who a player picks, it's also a little interesting to see who they don’t — after all, if they don’t pick one of their most notable teammates, current or former, that means they hate their guts and always have.

Durant chose not to name Stephen Curry or Devin Booker to the team despite both of them slotting in nicely into the need for shooting that Thompson was called on for. He was seemingly looking for more of a wing after picking Doncic to run the point. It's also somewhat interesting that he picked an all-time Suns killer.

Thompson makes perfect sense as a shooting threat to space the floor for the rest of the superstars even if his best days are behind him. The other four can create a great shot each and every time, especially after Durant, James and Embiid played together for Team USA in the Olympics.

Durant can create his custom team in NBA 2K and see how it fares, though he may not be too included to play the game after he was given a player rating he dislikes.