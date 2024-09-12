NBA players have mixed feelings about NBA 2K, with some deeply invested in the game while others show little interest. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant definitely belongs to the former category. A longtime fan of the series, Durant has been playing since the early PlayStation era and was even featured on the cover of the game multiple times, including NBA 2K13 and 2K15.

Durant's enthusiasm for NBA 2K remains unwavering. He recently discussed the game while playing NBA 2K25 on the Boardroom podcast, despite feeling disrespected by the $26 billion company.

Many NBA players who play NBA 2K keep an eye on their in-game rating, and Kevin Durant is no exception. Throughout his career, The Suns forward has consistently been rated in the 90s, and this year is no different, with a 94 overall rating in the latest iteration, his lowest since 2K17.

Kevin Durant not being satisfied with his NBA 2K25 rating

Even with a standout season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5 assists with the Suns, Kevin Durant wasn't pleased with his ranking in the latest NBA 2K game. This year, he's ranked 9th with a 94 overall rating, a drop from last year's NBA 2K24, where he was tied for the second-highest rating at 96, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James.

“I'm a 94? That's crazy,” Durant said.”I'm sick of that s**t,” said the Phoenix Suns star.

After learning about his NBA 2K rating, Kevin Durant was asked to guess the top 10 highest-rated players in 2K25. However, the 14-time All-Star found it difficult to focus, still preoccupied with the disappointing news about his own ranking.

“That's crazy though. I'm a 94, though? Like for real though, that's crazy. I'ma have to get on somebody's a** about that,” he continued.

Throughout the history of NBA 2K games, Kevin Durant has never received a rating lower than 80 overall. His debut in the series came in NBA 2K8, where he was rated exactly 80. The peak of his ratings came in NBA 2K19, where he achieved a career-high 97 overall—his highest rating in the game, marking a significant milestone in his NBA 2K legacy.

Durant is still a cheat code in NBA 2K25

In NBA 2K25, Kevin Durant's virtual presence is still dominant, even with a lower 94 overall rating, he has a 2-Way Scoring Phenom build. Equipped with 21 badges—2 at Hall of Fame level and 9 at Gold—Durant is still a cheat code in the game.

His outside scoring is exceptional, featuring a 97 rating for mid-range shots, making him nearly unstoppable from that range, and a 92 rating for three-pointers, cementing his reputation as a deep threat. This deadly combination makes him a powerhouse on offense in the game.

Despite Kevin Durant's rating in NBA 2K25 being slightly lower than in previous editions, his performance in the game remains stellar if you know how to use his skills effectively. His inside and outside shooting are still lethal, mirroring his real-life abilities.

“Since PlayStation Sega like always, enjoy playing basketball games. So to see evolution of 2k, be on the cover; every year I am locked in, I am in the park. I am doing all of it, every game mode I am playing, so it has really become a part of my life to be honest,” said Durant.

With NBA 2K25 dropping on September 6, 2024, gamers and basketball fans have eagerly jumped into the action. Durant, a long-time fan of the game, continues his legacy in this latest release. His deep connection with the NBA 2K franchise is well-known, and this edition further cements his place in the game's history.