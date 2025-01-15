On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns dropped to 19-20 on the season with a road loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The game bizarrely marked the start of the Suns' second Eastern Conference road trip in as many weeks, and was filled with the same roller coaster-like inconsistencies that have plagued Phoenix all year.

The best player on the court in this game was Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. During the game, Durant jawed back and forth with a fan in attendance at State Farm Arena in footage that was later posted to Instagram by Overtime.

“Stop talking to me, man,” said Durant. “You wouldn't talk to me like this in real life. Do not do that. Talk to me like a man. You wouldn't talk to me like this if we were face to face.”

Durant has never been known to let fans get away with trash talking, whether it's through creating social media burner accounts to defend his reputation or confronting fans in person at stadiums, as he did in the clip here.

A frustrating loss for the Suns

In many ways, the Suns' five point loss to the Hawks on Tuesday served as a microcosm for their season. The team's star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal combined for 77 points, but the team was unable to get enough stops down the stretch, ultimately falling victim to a 43-point performance from Trae Young, playing without arguably his team's second and third best players in Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter.

The Suns now sit below .500 as the season approaches its midway point, and although they have been banged up, injuries have not been a good excuse for their ineptitude as of late.

While coach Mike Budenholzer's decision to move Beal to the bench and take Jusuf Nurkic out of the rotation entirely may have given the team a temporary spark, it's become clear that there are deeper, more foundational flaws present on this roster, and there's no obvious avenue to resolving them anytime soon.

The Suns will next take the floor on Thursday evening on the road against the Washington Wizards.