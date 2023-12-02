Suns star Kevin Durant had a heartwarming reaction to surpassing Moses Malone for 10th on the all-time scoring list.

The Phoenix Suns might've lost 119-111 to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but Kevin Durant reached a major career milestone. The veteran passed Moses Malone on the all-time scoring list, officially moving into 10th with 27,423 points.

After the game, KD reflected on his latest achievement.

“It’s a long journey to be up there, to be mentioned with the greats. It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of preparation… It’s amazing to be amongst the greats. a lot of people helping me get to this point.”

This is Durant's 17th NBA season and he's averaged over 27 PPG during that span. KD dropped 30 points vs Denver but had a forgettable second half, going 0 for 10 from the field. He also shot just 8 for 25 overall.

Regardless, surpassing Malone just goes to show how legendary Kevin Durant truly is. He's one of the best scorers the sport has ever seen and even at 35, is still as lethal as ever. I mean, you don't become a 13-time All-Star without being an elite talent.

In 2023-24, Durant is averaging 31.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists to lead the Suns, who are still waiting to see their Big 3 in action. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are currently sidelined with injuries. Beal has barely played at all due to a back issue, so we've yet to really get an idea of what this team is capable of.

Kevin Durant now has the chance to chase Carmelo Anthony in ninth, who had a career 28,289 points. Melo retired before the campaign.