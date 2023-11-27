Kevin Durant was ecstatic after Devin Booker torched Jalen Brunson and the Knicks after the Suns got an intense win in the clutch.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks were blazing the Phoenix Suns. But, the heroics of Devin Booker ensured that their squad would not fall short despite the absences of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. He even made sure to make a statement inside Madison Square Garden and sank the game-winner over their supposed star. The Slim Reaper loved every bit of it as they got another strike in the win column, via Bleacher Report.

Devin Booker lifted the Suns out of the ashes and prevented overtime. He scored 28 points and did not seem to want to leave the court which led to him playing 38 minutes. Whenever he was not scoring buckets, he was facilitating the offense and looking for the open man in the hole-riddled defensive schemes of the Knicks. This got him 11 dimes. Five rebounds rounded out his astounding performance.

Eric Gordon was the secondary scoring option for the Suns. He delivered well despite not having Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the team. He also had a scoring outburst which amounted to 25 points while notching two assists and grabbing two boards.

Jalen Brunson did not go down without a fight. He gave it his all for the Knicks and their home crowd with 35 points. His court vision got him eight assists along with six rebounds. Julius Randle put up 28 points of his own. But, all of that would come crumbling after the Suns got their groove on.

Truly, Devin Booker has Mamba Mentality coursing through his head with how he performs late in games.