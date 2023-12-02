Suns star Kevin Durant surpassed Moses Malone and became the 10th all-time leading scorer in NBA history on Friday

The Phoenix Suns were defeated by the Denver Nuggets 119-111 on Friday night. Kevin Durant still joined elite company despite the loss though. Durant, who finished with 30 points, surpassed legend Moses Malone for 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list, via ClutchPoints.

Durant has impressed throughout the 2023-24 campaign and is continuing to improve his already strong legacy. It will be intriguing to see where Durant lands in the all-time greatest players conversation when he retires. He's certainly making a case to be included within the top 10 superstars ever.

Winning another championship would help his case without question. And despite the loss on Friday, the Suns feature enough talent to make a deep playoff run during the 2023-24 campaign.

Kevin Durant's legendary career

Durant has enjoyed a tremendous NBA career. A 15-time All-Star, there is no question that he is a future Hall-of-Famer. Durant has led the league in scoring four times and is averaging 27.3 points per game for his entire career.

He's always been efficient as well. Durant's 49.9 percent field goal and 38.6 percent three-point shooting standout. He makes every single shot count and is always a threat to drop 30 or 40 points in a game.

Again, leading the Suns to an NBA Finals win would boost his legacy. Phoenix is going to make a competitive run in the West, but teams such as the Nuggets will stand in their way. Kevin Durant is more than capable of leading the Suns to the Finals though.

He will continue to surge up the NBA all-time scoring list moving forward as the Suns prepare for the second of a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.