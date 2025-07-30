As the New York Yankees seek a way to reverse their current poor form, the team is trying to maintain its positive attitude. Yankees manager Aaron Boone continues to try and remain upbeat, and the skipper discussed his message to shortstop Anthony Volpe. Boone talked to the shortstop amid a flurry of defensive miscues he has made as of late. Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips shared Boone's message to Volpe via X, formerly Twitter.

“My message to him is, ‘You're really good at this,' and that's reality,” Boone said to the press, including Phillips, on Wednesday. “Like he's a Gold Glove player. He makes plays that people can't make. He's a playmaker out there. He's made some mistakes on some balls that he needs to nail down, but it happens to guys at different points in their career. I feel like his mental toughness and his wiring will get him through this, and we'll all work right there with him to get through it too. And I believe his best days are in front of him this year and beyond.”

Volpe has teased on multiple occasions the ability to be a franchise shortstop. It's a position that the Yankees have been looking to fill since their former captain, Derek Jeter, retired. The hope was that Volpe would be able to finally fill that void. Unfortunately, those teases of potential have melded with bouts of inconsistency as well. For a team trying to right the ship, Volpe has increasingly become a weak spot that might need to be addressed.

Yankees still need improvement from Anthony Volpe

Luckily, Yankees GM Brian Cashman has been active in the trade market. The acquisitions of third baseman Ryan McMahon, infielder Amed Rosario and outfielder Austin Slater should help on a few fronts. While Rosario will likely platoon with McMahon at third, don't be surprised to see Boone turn to the veteran in some late inning spots at shortstop.

Yes, Volpe is a former Gold Glover. Unfortunately, he now has 15 errors, tied with the Cincinnati Reds' Elly de la Cruz for most in the majors. However, de la Cruz is also one of the most electric offensive players in the league. Volpe is not. How much longer can the Yankees afford to stick with the former first rounder, despite Boone's positive message?