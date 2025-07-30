The San Francisco Giants entered “sell” mode with the MLB trade deadline approaching. The team dealt talented relief pitcher Tyler Rodgers to the New York Mets on Wednesday and veteran starter Justin Verlander is now on the trade block. But Mike Yastrzemski is still going all out for the struggling team.

The Giants right fielder made an incredible catch in the top of the eighth inning on a towering fly ball that was tailing into foul territory. Demonstrating remarkable concentration and complete disregard for his body, Yastrzemski made a leaping catch while toppling over the short wall along the right field line.

CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE: pic.twitter.com/rSgbNFCcHS — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2025

The Giants were attempting to snap a five-game losing streak, taking a 1-1 tie into the eighth inning of the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday. Jack Suwinski led off the inning, getting under a Tristan Beck four-seamer. The high fly ball appeared destined to land in the stands but Yastrzemsk tracked it down.

Amazing Mike Yastrzemski effort can’t snap Giants’ skid

The seventh-year veteran was shaded toward center during the at-bat and needed to make up a lot of ground just to have a play. Never taking his eyes off the ball, Yastrzemski leapt in the air, grabbed the ball and fell over the fence. Initially out of view of the cameras. Yastrzemski’s glove popped into frame as he showed the umpire that he did, indeed, hang on for the catch.

It’s been a massively disappointing month and a half for the Giants. San Francisco was tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West on June 13. Despite bolstering the offense by landing Rafael Devers in a trade with the Red Sox, the team has tumbled down the standings. San Francisco has gone just 13-26 since tying LA.

Despite Yastrzemski’s effort, San Francisco lost to the Pirates 2-1 in extra innings Wednesday. The Giants have now dropped six straight games and 12 of their last 14. The team is now 9.5 games back in the division, with the Dodgers’ matchup against the Cincinnati Reds still in progress.