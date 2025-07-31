The MLB trade deadline is just hours away, and the San Diego Padres are buzzing in the rumor mill. There has been speculation that the franchise plans to add a starting pitcher or a big bat to the lineup. Reports are suggesting it might be the latter, as the front office is seemingly oozing with confidence about possibly acquiring Jarren Duran from the Boston Red Sox.

Duran is unquestionably linked to the Padres right now, and the organization feels confident that it is one of just a few clubs still in the mix for the 28-year-old outfielder, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. The latest rumors claim that San Diego might have effectively waited it out and could be one of the only teams with enough ammo to acquire Jarren Duran in a trade.

“As the trade deadline enters its final 24 hours, Jarren Duran's name is still squarely in the mix, with the San Diego Padres continuing to pursue the outfielder. The Padres believe they might be one of the only teams that can still get Duran at the deadline. The Red Sox know that and have stood pat, with one NL evaluator noting the game of chicken played by teams at this time of year.”

Duran would certainly be a big get for the Padres, who are in second place in the NL West. The 2024 All-Star could fit right in in the outfield or could even play designated hitter if need be. Either way, he's the type of player that could elevate San Diego's offense in the final two months of the regular season.

Through 433 at-bats so far this season, Jarren Duran owns a .261 batting average and .329 OBP. He has recorded 113 hits, 10 home runs, and 56 RBIs while also adding 18 stolen bases. We'll see if the Padres can pull off a trade in the coming hours as the MLB trade deadline is at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 31.