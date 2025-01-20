After missing the past two games, Bradley Beal could make his return to the Phoenix Suns on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Beal was injured in the Suns' Saturday game with a left ankle sprain, he's officially been upgraded to questionable. In both Thursday and Saturday's games, he was listed as doubtful, so this is a step in the right direction.

The Phoenix guard has missed 12 games this season and has dealt with a flurry of injuries. Most recently, he's been having ankle and lower-leg issues. It's the same case for this injury report. Here's everything we know about Bradley Beal's injury and his playing status vs the Cavs

Bradley Beal's injury status vs Cavs

The team might not be in dire need to rush him back. Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have handled the scoring load quite effectively in those wins. Booker had two 30+ point games, while Durant dropped 23, and then 36 points in the two games, respectively.

Furthermore, the Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Nick Richards earlier last week. The move thus far has been a major upgrade to the bench unit. A physical presence, who can rebound, block shots, and dominate the interior is essential for what Phoenix needs. However, Beal's three-level scoring is something that has been missed.

Durant and Booker have been dominating, but also having another player who can post 25+ points easily is nice. Not to mention, playing against a high-octane offense like the Cavaliers could mean a possible return for the second-year Suns guard. Still, there's some good news here for the team.

In those two absences, Phoenix has won those games against the Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons, respectively. Again, Booker and Durant carried the team on their backs, offensively. Going for a win against a tough Cavs team will prove to be a tough challenge.

When it comes to the question of if Bradley Beal is playing on Monday vs. the Cavs, the answer is maybe.