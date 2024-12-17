In an era of score-first point guards, Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones still fits the mold of a traditional point guard. He's a consistent playmaker and someone who caught the eye of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. Before Monday's game, Billups gave a strong endorsement to the Suns starting point guard.



“I've been a huge fan of Tyus (Jones) for years, man,” Billups said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “I just think that he makes everybody better. He plays with a level of humility that you love from your point guard. He's so smart, so crafty. This situation is tailor-made for him, it is. He is a big shot-maker.



“He knows who he is more than anything, and he knows who he's playing with. That's what they needed. I think he's tailor-made for this situation, but I've been a huge fan of Tyus. He's also a very scrappy defender. He doesn't get a lot of credit for that, but a lot of teams attack him and go after him, and you have to fight on your hands when you do that. I'm proud and happy for the entire team for the price they got him at.”



Billups is referencing the Suns landing Jones for $3.3 million in free agency. That bargain of contract has resulted in the Duke basketball alums best season of his career. He's averaging a career-high 12.8 points, 6.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. His savviness and veteran leadership have been essential while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have battled injuries.

Chauncey Billups sees Tyus Jones's impact on the Suns

Also, what the Trail Blazers head coach said was indeed true. Jones posted 19 points on 8-9 shooting and knocked down all three of his three-pointers. Although the Phoenix guard isn't known as a prolific scorer, that role has been changed. Even Devin Booker gushed over Jones' underrated skill in the win.



When he made his way to the press conference room, Jones was asked about the compliments from the Portland head coach. That came as a surprise to Jones, and he broke down what those words of affirmation meant to him.



“That's a huge compliment to myself,” Jones said. “I was a huge fan of Chauncey growing up. Still a big fan of his to this day. One of the guys I watched a lot growing up, just how he played the game, set the table, made big shots in his career, and did everything on the court. His demeanor is something that I try to imitate. I don't take that lately to speak highly of me in that matter.”



The basketball world is beginning to see how dynamic of a player Jones is. On a team with Booker, Beal, and Durant, he often shines. Luckily for him, defenses have a pick-your-poison with those three. As a result, it leaves someone like Jones all alone. He's been capitalizing on those opportunities.

Tyus Jones is averaging career-highs in multiple categories

For instance, he's averaging the three-point makes and attempts of his career by a wide margin. Also, he's shooting 44.1% from that range. Regardless of the scoring influx, it doesn't take away from how the Suns guard aspires to play every night.



“It's just how I've always kind of played… trying to set the table,” Jones said. “Trying to understand the offensive system. I'm trying to understand the time and score. There's so much that goes into being a point guard, especially at this level. It's not for the weak, but it's the best job in the world, and I don't take it for granted. I don't take it lightly.



“I continue to work on my craft. Physically and mentally, and having the guys we have on this team, having the coaches that we have, and getting the confidence to continue to be myself. (As well as) giving me the green light to make plays, make calls on the fly, or whatever I see, just use my instincts.”



One of the most underrated signings in NBA free agency is leaving his mark and will continue to leave his mark. On a team loaded with superstars, Jones is thriving as a scorer while keeping his identity as the floor general.