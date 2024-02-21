The NBA All-Star Game's TV ratings were announced.

The NBA All-Star Game wrapped up on Sunday night with a 211-186 final score as the Eastern Conference All-Stars took down the West.

The All-Star Game was not well received in several corners of social media and by several media pundits including Kendrick Perkins, who called the game an 'embarrassment.'

Calls to ‘fix' the NBA All-Star Game have even led to Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd adding his two cents.

On Monday the website Sports Media Watch unveiled the latest NBA All-Star Game TV ratings, and it was good news for Commissioner Adam Silver and the league despite the constant criticisms.

All-Star Game Viewership Up 20 Percent

The NBA All-Star Game averaged 5.5 million viewers across three networks: TNT, TBS and truTV, according to Nielsen's fast nationals rankings.

That' represents a 20% increase from last year's game, which was the least watched on record (4.6 million viewers).

Despite the increase, Sunday's game was still the second-lowest on record, even worse than the previous low, 2021's edition which garnered 6.13 million viewers.

NBA Season Set to Resume on Thursday

Post All-Star Break play is expected to resume on Sunday with a full slate of games including the Lakers at Warriors and other high profile matchups including the Knicks hitting the road to play the 76ers and the Clippers heading East to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, both the Eastern Conference contenders and Western Conference contenders were ranked heading down the stretch of the NBA season, one that should be packed with plenty of drama and theater as teams jockey for playoff positioning.