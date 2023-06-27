Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant grabbed the attention of many by joining a Twitter space in which fans were debating his legacy, and Jason McIntyre recently got into a big argument with Durant in Twitter direct messages as well. Jason McIntyre explained the exchange he had with Kevin Durant on Twitter, via Volume.

“You're such a clown. You don't even like sports, you look like a drama major,” is the first message McIntyre said he received from Durant.

McIntyre was confused by the message.

“I don't know what that means, I've never taken an acting class in my life,” McIntyre said in his video.

McIntyre responded to Durant's message, criticizing him for responding to anonymous NBA fans in a comment section, saying that this was never Durant's brand when he won the MVP and two titles. McIntyre then questioned why Durant is doing that now.

According to McIntyre, Durant responded with more personal insults.

“You're a fool, blah blah blah,” McIntyre said. “He used the p-word to describe me. He calls me ‘broke boy.' Doesn't address any of it. Doesn't address why he would argue about being top five. And again, I'm a Kevin Durant guy.”

McIntyre went on to say that while he is generally a supporter of Durant, he disagrees with him arguing with fans about his legacy on Twitter, and despite the exchange between the two, McIntyre remains a supporter of Durant.

“So bottom line, I still like Kevin Durant even though he's calling me all these names,” McIntyre said. “He's hurt, I get it. Life will go on.”

The Suns star has always been active on Twitter. It seems that is not going to change.