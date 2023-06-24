Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant didn't hold back in his criticism of NBA fans and the media alike when it comes to ranking players.

On Friday, Durant joined a Twitter Spaces called “Kevin Durant is not top 5.” As he argued with the host, the Suns forward questioned why fans and the media often relate the player's greatness to team success, when in fact, it shouldn't be the case. As everyone knows, a lot of players weren't able to thrive since they were put in an ugly situation.

With that said, Durant highlighted that assessing players shouldn't be made complicated like that. After all, it can be as simple as determining whether a player is good or not, and that's it.

“I just think the way y'all look at the game is whack. … You factor in team success when you talking about players. I just think how ya'll consume the game is trash. Like are you good or not, I mean some things could be that simple,” Durant said during the conversation, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

To be fair to Kevin Durant, he makes a good point. There have been plenty of great players in the NBA who were never given the recognition they deserves, though it's not because they are bad players but rather due to others factors such as the lack of titles, poor winning record or even the lack of accolades.

But then again, Durant also has to see the importance of such talks. Fans and experts alike rank players because they are playing a competitive sport that doesn't care about participation trophies. There's such a huge emphasis on winning, and it's impossible to prevent people from debating about it. That's how the league thrives as well and why there is plenty of interest in it.

Durant has always been known to engage with fans (well, usually his haters), and it's unlikely he'll stop any time soon. The good thing is it's always fun to see him respond and argue with trolls.