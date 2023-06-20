When he was with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant said that he doesn't get involved in front office decisions and that he's just a hooper. But after it was revealed that he helped the Phoenix Suns in recruiting Bradley Beal, some critics couldn't help but point out his previous remarks.

A Twitter user shared the story and mocked Durant in his quote-tweet, saying “I thought [Durant] was just a hooper lol.” KD was tagged on the post, and being the active Twitter user that he is, the Suns forward responded.

He didn't try to add fuel to the fire though. Instead, he simply thanked the person for “supporting” him when he was with the Nets.

“Here's your response, thanks for all the support when I was a Net,” Durant wrote.

I thought @KDTrey5 was just a hooper lol https://t.co/4uQ3TNdxHM — unvaried (@unvariedd) June 19, 2023

Kevin Durant can't refute what he said before, especially since many have already criticized him before when me made that statement. So, it's understandable why he didn't try to argue with the fan about it. However, he certainly found a great way to avoid the conversation.

Unlike with the Nets, Durant with the Suns is an entirely different person. As he continues his bid to win the NBA title again, it looks like he's more willing to do everything what it takes to achieve that.

If it means going back at his word that he's just a hooper and actively recruiting players, then he couldn't care less.

Here's to hoping that the Bradley Beal gamble works for the Suns, though. If they fail, the backlash on KD would be massive.