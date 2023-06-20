Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been known for arguing with trolls on social media, particularly Twitter, and so it prompted one of his fans to ask: Why is he only engaging with the haters and not his supporters?

Durant saw the question, and since he has plenty of time this offseason, he figured that he'd set the record straight once and for all. Responding to a true fan from time to time wouldn't be so bad anyway.

To explain his side, though, Durant went full Queen and said that “too much love will kill you.”

“Hate drives me. Too much love will kill you,” Durant hilariously said.

But hey, it makes sense. Now we know why Kevin Durant loves to argue with his haters, sometimes too much in fact. It may have given him a reputation of being petty, but clearly, he couldn't care less about that.

For what it's worth, though, Durant does engage with neutral and positive basketball talk. On Tuesday, when someone shared their belief that James Harden's influence is often underappreciated and overlooked, he agreed. He then went on to proceed that both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook deserve more credit as well for inspiring a whole generation with their play.

Of course it doesn't look like Durant will be stopping from debating with his haters any time soon. Hopefully, though, he also responds to his supporters more often than he's doing right now. All the hate and criticisms should balance the love he's getting anyway.