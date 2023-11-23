Kevin Durant shares his thoughts on Chris Paul's ejection by Scott foster from the Warriors vs Suns game Wednesday night.

Wednesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns will likely be remembered the most for the ejection of Chris Paul from the contest by referee Scott Foster. While it shouldn't be forgotten that Kevin Durant also dropped 32 points on the Warriors, what got fans buzzing the most was Paul getting sent off the court by Foster after two technical fouls in the second quarter.

Paul even had some choice words for Foster before he left the floor. Durant sounds off about that particular heated moment between the Warriors point guard and Foster.

“I looked up and they was talking for a little bit longer. I kind of felt like it wasn't a warm exchange,” Durant told reporters in the postgame press conference following the Suns' win against his former team, per Warriors on NBCS.

With Paul's night ended early — he scored just six points and dished out six dimes in 17 minutes of action — the Warriors were left with a slimmer group to combat the red-hot Suns, who also got 25 points from Devin Booker and 35 points from their bench in a 123-115 win.

Paul and Foster have a well-known history of enmity that got added with another chapter following the guard's ejection.

Suns smoke Warriors to extend undefeated streak

The Suns have now won all of their last five games and will next embark on a three-game road trip that begins this Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will look to recover from the Suns' loss when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.