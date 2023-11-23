Fans go wild after Warriors guard Chris Paul was ejected by his nemesis, referee Scott Foster, during Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Chris Paul was ejected late in the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns' game on Wednesday, and many couldn't help but react to the shocking turn of events. After all, it was Scott Foster who threw CP3 out of the game, and fans who constantly follow the point guard are well aware of the history between the two.

Foster handed three technical fouls with 23.2 seconds left on the clock in the half. According to reports, a heated conversation between Paul and Foster led to the referee giving the Warriors guard two technical fouls, prompting the ejection. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was also given a tech after coming to the defense of his player, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Several NBA fans couldn't help but laugh at the incident, noting that it was to be expected of Foster to give Paul a tech. Who could forget Paul's “Scott Foster curse” in which he often loses in games officiated by the referee?

Others, however, criticized Foster for the way he's officiating Paul. Considering their history, many couldn't help but think that it's getting personal and no longer about basketball, which is definitely unfair.

For what it's worth, after he was given two techs and ejected, Paul was caught on camera calling Foster a “b**ch.” Fans laughed at the incident, with some adding that they wanted to say that to the referee as well.

Paul's ejection is a rather disappointing outcome for a Warriors team looking to climb the West standings and get back to 0.500. Sure enough, what Foster did will only further ignite the outrage of Dubs fans.