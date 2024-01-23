The Suns star was stunned by Embiid's scoring outburst on Monday.

The entire NBA world took notice on Monday night of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's 70-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs. But Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant had a reaction that encapsulated what everyone thought when they heard the news:

"He had 70?" Kevin Durant was surprised to find out that Joel Embiid dropped 70 points 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/kY8lv52LFD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

Of course, Durant had himself a pretty good night as well, leading the Suns to a 115-113 win over the Chicago Bulls behind 43 points and the game-winning jumper just before time expired.

But 70 is a completely different thing. only nine players in NBA history have reached the mark.

During Embiid's outburst, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said that Embiid is the best scorer in the NBA, with no disrespect to the Suns' superstar.

“With all due Respect to KD… but Joel Embiid is the best Scorer in the game!!! He has mastered the offensive end and he has ZERO FLAWS offensively. What he’s doing to people on a night to night basis is ridiculous! God Bless America”

Durant is regarded by many as the best pure scorer in the NBA, able to get a clean shot from nearly anywhere on the court. He showed that clearly on the last play of the Suns' win over the Bulls. But Embiid currently leads the NBA in scoring average, while Durant sits in fifth place – five points per game behind Embiid.

What's so great about Durant's reaction is that he's clearly amazed and happy for Embiid. The Suns just won a hard-fought game behind Durant's epic stat line, yet he can't help but smile at the fact that Embiid reached the accomplishment he did.

Durant is known to be a fan of the game first and foremost, and that shined through in his reaction.