Perkins says the Sixers center is better than even Durant in the scoring department.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is having another stellar season, scoring 35 points per game.

On Monday night, Embiid had 70 points in the 76ers 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs – an output that had Kendrick Perkins praising the Philadelphia center:

“With all due Respect to KD… but Joel Embiid is the best Scorer in the game!!! He has mastered the offensive end and he has ZERO FLAWS offensively. What he’s doing to people on a night to night basis is ridiculous! God Bless America”

Kevin Durant is regarded by many as the best pure scorer in the NBA, able to get a clean shot from nearly anywhere on the court. But Embiid currently leads the NBA in scoring average, while Durant sits in fifth place – five points per game behind Embiid.

Despite matching up with Victor Wembanyama, the league-leader in blocks per game, Embiid was dominant from the get-go on Monday night. The 76ers big man had 34 points at halftime. Embiid's jumper was working all night and the Spurs simply had no answer.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich hilariously addressed the Wemby vs. Embiid matchup before Monday's game:

“We’re gonna hammer his ass! I told Wemby to stick him… back him down over the rim, and just throw him through the rim! That’s what you can look forward to tonight.”

Obviously it didn't go so well. But that's not really a surprise when your team is matched up against, at least according to Kendrick Perkins, the best scorer in the NBA today.