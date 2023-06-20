Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant feels that Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are not getting the respect they deserve from NBA fans.

Responding to a fan who said that James Harden's influence to the game isn't being “fully recognized and appreciated,” Durant added his belief that Irving and Westbrook are in the same category. The Suns forward noted that the two aren't getting enough credit for how they helped grow the game and inspired countless kids and other athletes.

“Kyrie and Russ too. Inspired a whole generation, they don't ever get credit for it tho,” Durant wrote.

Kevin Durant played alongside both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, and so if there's anyone who can properly comment about their greatness and legacy, it's him.

Sure Irving and Westbrook haven't helped themselves with all the controversies they have attracted. Kyrie, in particular, has developed a bad reputation for not being afraid to express his beliefs and comment on certain issues that others do not dare to talk about. However, there's no denying that what they have done on the basketball court has changed the game for the better.

It might take some time before fans really show that appreciation for Irving and Westbrook–perhaps only after they are done with basketball and the NBA–but as Durant said, they deserve that credit and respect.

Maybe the two can further change the narrative surrounding them as they continue their NBA careers. Whatever happens, though, no one can take away the fact that they have a major footprint on the game today.