Kevin Durant has given a candid summary of his feelings following the Phoenix Suns’ four-point win over former teammate Kyrie Irving’s Dallas Mavericks side.

In the lead-up to the clash, Durant called it “just another game”, and following the tight victory in which he played a pivotal role, he doesn’t appear to have changed his stance.

After putting up a game-high 37 points in the win, KD stuck to his apathetic guns, claiming he had “no emotions at all. It’s just another game” in his post-game presser. “I’m glad we got the W,” Durant went on, continuing the narrative that he values winning above all else, whoever he’s sharing the floor with.

This single-minded focus was certainly backed up on his performance on the court; he went 12-17 for the floor en route to his 37 points, making it a combined total of 73 for him and Devin Booker. Durant also took control with the game on the line, hitting the biggest bucket of the game to give the Suns the lead with just 12 seconds to go before making a certainty of it with a couple of free throws thereafter.

The win took the Phoenix Suns’ record to 3-0 since Kevin Durant joined them from Brooklyn following Kyrie Irving’s departure, and keeps them within touching distance of the third and second seed in the West, currently occupied by the Kings and the Grizzlies respectively. And with four of their next five games on their home floor – where they are 21-10 this year – they will be looking to close that gap further over the coming days.