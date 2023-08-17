The NBA offseason is a time for summer pro-ams and open runs. For fans starving for basketball during the offseason, these pro-ams allow them to see some of their favorite NBA players up close without having to spend money on a ticket. In addition to these pro-ams, NBA players participate in pickup runs across the country. While fans aren't able to watch those games live, footage always ends up coming out. Recently, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren participated in one of these runs in Los Angeles. On one possession, Holmgren was matched up against Durant who hit the young center with a sick step-back jumper in his face.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kevin Huerter, Terry Rozier, and Austin Rivers all getting buckets at this STACKED open run 🔥 (via @ThroughTheLens)pic.twitter.com/D0SWOaBYjv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

Now obviously these are just summer runs and don't always hold much bearing as to what the NBA regular season will bring. It's a good way for NBA players to keep in shape against real competition. But it shows some of Chet Holmgren's defensive versatility guarding a player like Kevin Durant. It also shows that Durant is one of the most gifted scorers in the world.

This past season, Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns at the trade deadline after the Brooklyn Nets decided to blow things up. Durant played in only eight games during the season. In the playoffs though, he averaged 29.0 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.