Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving is not only one of the most gifted players to ever play the game but also one of the most passionate players, as evidenced by his nearly annual appearances in Pro-Am leagues.

More than just a chance for the average joe to face off against a professional athlete, it's also an opportunity for true hoopheads to congregate. To, daresay, fellowship. With that in mind, when a true basketball artist like Uncle Drew shows up to the Drew League, there's an opportunity to witness true greatness.

As expected, that was exactly what fans were treated to on Saturday afternoon, with Irving notching a 20-point triple-double in the fourth quarter of the Nationwide Souljas' matchup against Cal Supreme.

Triple double achieved @DrewLeague for Kyrie Irving Game still going on, but he's got 20+/10+/10 dimes pic.twitter.com/nNa9m8ykVU — Law Murray 🤫 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 22, 2023

Here's another angle of the assist that led to Kai's triple-double in his Drew League debut (here's a better look at the scoreboard as well, with Irving's team holding a double-digit lead over their opponent).

Triple double at the Drew League for Kyrie Irving 😤pic.twitter.com/a8LNOovYAj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2023

Of course, the competition that Irving faces in the NBA is an entirely different beast but to be honest, sometimes he makes it look just as easy all the same. That's what makes Irving such an exciting player to watch, especially for the fans who get to see him up close on a regular basis.

He's certainly one of the more enigmatic basketball stars in recent memory and has been characterized as everything from willfully ignorant to completely misunderstood. There are those who will always have a cold response to praise for Irving, just as there are those who will always doubt his ability to lead a championship-caliber team.

However, there's no doubt that what he can do with a basketball is pure wizardry, and that it's always a treat to watch him perform.