Kevin Durant will not play in the Phoenix Suns’ first game back from the NBA All-Star break against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports.

Durant was expected to go through a five-on-five contact workout in Phoenix on Thursday, Windhorst said in an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

It’s very possible that Durant could be good to go for the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, but he will not be ready to play in Friday’s home game.

“Within Durant’s camp and within the team, there is an expectation that Sunday’s game in Milwaukee or next week they play in Charlotte as part of a long road trip, could be more likely,” Windhorst explained.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns play in Charlotte against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets on Wednesday, and it sounds like that could be the most likely estimate for a return date. Although the team would probably like to get him in against the Bucks on national television, there’s no rush to get the superstar into the lineup.

He was traded to the Suns ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, along with T.J. Warren in a four-team trade that included the Bucks and Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn received forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, multiple first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029) and a first-round pick swap in 2028 from Phoenix, as well as second-round picks from Milwaukee, in the exchange, per NBA.com.

Suns’ Kevin Durant hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he suffered an MCL injury while still playing for the Brooklyn Nets.