The LSU Tigers are not having a great season, but at least on Wednesday night, they gave their fans something to cheer about as KJ Williams and company snapped a 14-game losing skid with an 84-77 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Williams put together an incredible performance to tow LSU basketball to the win, while at the same time pulling off a feat only former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant had managed over the last 25 years, per OptaSTATS.

“Tonight was the second time this season@LSUBasketball’s KJ Williams has had at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 three-pointers made in a game (also on Dec. 10).In the last 25 years, the only other major conference player to do that twice in his entire career is Kevin Durant.”

Williams felt unstoppable against the Commodores, as he shot 13-for-25 from the field and connected on five of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. He also added 10 rebounds and a steal, while only committing a single turnover in 36 minutes of action for LSU basketball, who improved to 13-15 overall and 2-13 against SEC competition this season.

The other game in which KJ Williams posted a 35-10 game was way back in December during a win at home in a non-conference assignment against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

LSU basketball started the season with 12 wins in its first 13 games but went on a tailspin shortly after the start of the Tigers’ SEC schedule. Williams and the Tigers are going to need a miraculous run in the SEC tournament to make the NCAA tourney.