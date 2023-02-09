Kevin Durant is joining the Phoenix Suns after a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar’s tenure with the Nets is over after Kyrie Irving forced his way out of town. It’s a huge move that shakes up the playoff picture and gives Durant a great chance to win another ring.

One important piece of information has been reported about Durant’s move to the Suns: his jersey number. According to the Boardroom, Durant will go back to no. 35.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant will wear No. 35 with the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/GEwwR22ebL — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 9, 2023

Durant changed from his typical no. 35 jersey — which he wore throughout his collegiate and professional career — during his Nets days to wear no. 7 but the Suns have that number retired for Kevin Johnson. The last Suns player to wear that number was Chandler Hutchison and before that Dragan Bender, whose jersey was jokingly remade into a Durant jersey this past summer.

The Suns will have one of the best duos in the league with Durant and Booker tormenting defenses. Two of the dangerous scorers in the NBA should make Phoenix incredibly tough to stop even if it costs them some defense. Along with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix is eager to become the top team in the Western Conference.

Although the 30-26 Suns have some room to make up in the standings as they look to get a top seed, having Kevin Durant to help them climb back up is about as good of a helper as you can get. This Suns team could be extremely dangerous once the playoffs roll around.