Old Timers Days or alumni games give former New York Yankees players a chance to put on a show. Fans around the league who miss Major League Baseball legends look forward to the games each season. However, the Yankees saw Hall of Fame relief pitcher Mariano Rivera tear his ACL this year. Despite the scary injury, starting pitcher Rich Hill is still a fan of those games.

Rivera made waves when he left his game with injury. He might not be playing anymore, but the World Series champion faces a long road back to recovery. Outside of him though, injuries are rare in alumni games. Instead, they serve as the marquee event of Old Timers Day in New York. The Yankees and their fanbase were sad to see Rivera go down, but the legend got his love.

Hill offered his thoughts on the injury with Rob Bradford on Baseball Isn't Boring. According to the veteran starter, Rivera's injury should not discourage future MLB alumni games.

Rich Hill with an all-time take on Alumni Games after the Mariano injury https://t.co/CLaj9obk9Z pic.twitter.com/VoxJUSukS0 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 13, 2025

Bradford suggested that the injury should end all alumni baseball games. Hill vehemently disagreed, saying that the risk of injury makes things more excited.

“Why?” Hill asked. “What do you mean? That's the point. That is the point of an alumni baseball game. You got out there and you feel alive! I mean, rehab that baby and be back for next year. You gotta be ready.”

Hill, who made history earlier this season, is one of many who support alumni games. While Rivera might miss next season's contest, the Yankees have a heck of a replacement waiting.

New York saw CC Sabathia enter the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer alongside former MVP Ichiro Suzuki and others. Sabathia made his debut in the Old Timers Day game last season, but missed this year's event due to his enshrinement.

Rivera's injury left a poor taste in some fans' mouths. However, older players like Hill support the MLB alumni games and don't want them to go anywhere.