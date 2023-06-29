Well, the NBA never fails to surprise everyone huh. In one of the most shocking and baffling twists in the offseason, Kyrie Irving is reportedly meeting with the Phoenix Suns, per Chris Haynes. Yes, that Kyrie is meeting with THE Suns. If you're confused, you're definitely not alone.

“NBA star Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns when the free agency period begins on June 30, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.”

At first glace, this doesn't seem to make sense. The Suns already have three max or near-max level players in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Adding another max-level player in Irving seems impossible. However, one way that this move could happen lies with DeAndre Ayton. A sign-and-trade involving Ayton and Irving should facilitate this trade.

Whether this is a good or a bad move, though, is up for debate. On paper, a team of Irving, Durant, Booker, and Beal looks absolutely incredible. The firepower on that team is just bonkers. However… in practice, super teams rarely pan out, especially ones that are hastily assembled. This Suns roster is already plagued with bench issues. Trading their only serviceable center could be damaging to them.

Could this move happen? Absolutely, yes. Will it happen? Probably not. It's important to remember that the Mavs are intent on keeping Irving and are refusing to trade him to his preferred team. In fact, contract discussions seem to be going great. Some are speculating that this move is a potential “power play” by Irving to gain leverage in contract discussions.

In any case, the irony of Durant and Irving linking up again in a different team is hilarious. Both players decided to part ways in the offseason, with Durant going to the Suns and Irving heading to the Mavericks. Now, there's a very distinct possibility that they could team up again on a completely different team.