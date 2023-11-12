Suns owner Mat Ishbia is offering fans a chance to score major tickets for Sunday's game between Phoenix and the Thunder.

Christmas will come a little early for some lucky NBA fans, as Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is offering a chance to win free tickets to Sunday's game between his team and Kevin Durant's former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center.

Ishbia, on his X account, shared that he will not be able to attend the game in person but is willing to give Suns fans tickets to the Oklahoma City-Phoenix showdown. And they're not just ordinary tickets; they're ones for Ishbia's personal suite.

“Has been awesome seeing so much support for our @Suns so far this season! We play OKC tomorrow and I won’t be able to make it, but would love to offer some great Suns fans tickets to the game. We obviously won’t be able to take care of everyone, but I have an extra 10 tickets in my personal suite and will pick 5 fans to go and take someone with them. Reply here and post a picture of who you would take with you to the game, and why! I will pick winners by noon tomorrow.”

Thunder visit the Suns for an intriguing showdown

Clearly, Ishbia is still in a great mood even though the Suns suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Friday.

At the moment, the Suns are at 4-5 and have lost four of their last six games. There is still plenty of time for Phoenix to turn things around. There's no need for them to push the panic button. Either way, fans can expect a quality matchup between the Suns and the Thunder, with Kevin Durant and company taking on the young and exciting Oklahoma City side that features the likes of Chet Holmgren and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.