Kevin Durant and the Suns will be left frustrated by the NBA's admission that a missed call occured during a critical moment vs. the Lakers.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are winless in two games versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA regular season following their 122-119 home loss to the LakeShow Friday night.

Making that loss even harder to accept for Phoenix and its fans is the league's admission following the contest that there was a crucial missed-call during the sequence that led to the back-breaking 3-pointer by Cam Reddish with a little over a minute left in regulation.

“NBA’s L2M report says there was an incorrect non-call on the possession where the Lakers got multiple offensive rebounds resulting in a Cam Reddish dagger 3 against the Suns. League says Anthony Davis should’ve been whistled for 3 seconds in the lane.”

Reddish's 3-pointer gave the Lakers a much-needed extra breathing room in the clutch. Prior to that, Taurean Prince missed a layup leading into a Reddish offensive rebound. Reddish would then miss a corner 3-point attempt but Davis was able to secure another offensive rebound for the Lakers.

Had the refs called a three-second violation on Davis, the complexion of the game could have turned in favor of the Suns. In any case, the game's result is permanent.

James led the Lakers with 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field while adding 11 rebounds and six assists. Davis, on the other hand, got 18 points and 11 rebounds (four offensive).

Meanwhile, Durant had his 38-point outburst wasted in another losing effort versus the Lakers.

The Suns and the Lakers will still meet two more times in the regular season, with Phoenix visiting La La Land on Jan. 11 and hosting Los Angeles on Feb. 25.