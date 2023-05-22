David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Phoenix Suns were humiliatingly eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. After tying the series at 2-2, the Suns lost two straight games including Game 6 at home in embarrassing fashion. While the Suns faced question marks heading into the postseason regarding their lack of depth, the initial fallout for their NBA playoffs disappointment centered around members of the scouting and front office staff, and head coach Monty Williams. Whether or not firing Williams was the answer, there’s at least one player who believes that he was not the issue. Former Suns wing Mikal Bridges made an appearance on The Pivot Podcast where he strongly defended his former coach.

“He’s going to get through it. He knows he’s a hell of a coach. He probably knows about the situation. Me personally, I say that Monty is not the problem, but who am I?” Bridges said. “Monty’s not the problem, but he’s going to be great somewhere else. He’s going to get another chance and he’s going to be alright.”

Monty Williams was hired as Suns head coach the season after Mikal Bridges’ rookie year. Under Williams, Bridges steadily improved each season and developed into one of the best role players in the league prior to his trade to the Brooklyn Nets where he exploded.

During his time with the Suns, Bridges averaged 12.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 49.9 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from the three-point line and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.