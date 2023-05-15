A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Phoenix Suns and their search for a new head coach following the team’s decision to part ways with former Coach of the Year winner Monty Williams. There have been a few names that have been thrown around, with the likes of Tyronn Lue, Mike Budenholzer, and Nick Nurse linked to a potential takeover of a Suns side that is coming off a disappointing NBA Playoffs second-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. At this point, however, another head coaching candidate has been added to the list, with an NBA Hall of Famer now emerging as a potential hire for the Suns.

The one thing you can be sure of in this hiring process is that new team owner and self-appointed president of basketball operations Mat Ishbia is going to be heavily involved in the decision. He was the one who made the call to fire Williams, and it is clear that Ishbia will also have the final say on who gets to be the team’s new head coach.

ESPN’s Frank Isola believes that two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas has a clear path to the job opening. Thomas has been a close adviser to Ishbia for some time now, and he appears to be in a prime position to be the Suns’ new head coach:

“I would not be shocked if Isiah Thomas is the coach of this team,” Isola said. “That’s [Ishbia’s] guy. He’s clearly advising him. He was with him at the NCAA tournament, he was with him the night that Jokic (had a courtside altercation with Ishbia). … I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but I would not completely rule it out.”

Thomas served as a head coach in the NBA during the early 2000s. He started off his coaching career with the New York Knicks, before being named as the top shot-caller by the Indiana Pacers three years later. Thomas’ reign in Indiana lasted just two years, though, and he’s been out of the coaching circle since 2008. It now appears that he could get another chance with the Suns.