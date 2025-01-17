Rebounding. The main issue that Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and the rest of the team have echoed. However, when the Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Nick Richards, some of those problems might go away. The 7'0 big man has averaged 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season in 21 games.

Also, he's started in eight games this season, and in five of those, he grabbed 10 or more rebounds. The physicality and much-needed rebounding are a fresh sight for Phoenix. Before Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards, Budenholzer explained more to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about what the former Charlotte Hornets big man can provide.

“We're excited about adding Nick and what he can bring to our team and how he can impact the game defensively around the rim,” Budenholzer said. “On the boards, on both ends of the court, a screen setter. Just that kind of 7-foot size. Athleticism can always be impactful.”

Since the Suns benched Jusuf Nurkic, the rebounding has regressed drastically. Although Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro have filled the role nicely, the team misses that physicality. Furthermore, Nurkic's paint presence was still respectable. Even with career lows in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, they've missed Nurkic.

Now, Richards can substitute what the Bosnian big man brought to the starting lineup. Both players are physical, but Richards dominates the interior. Plus, his athleticism is great for point guard Tyus Jones. He hasn't had a legitimate lob threat to play off of the pick-and-roll with this season.

As the leader in assist-to-turnover ratio, a high-flying big man who can protect the paint is what the Suns asked for.

Mike Budenholzer loves what Nick Richards brings to Suns

Before Phoenix acquired Richards, they were trending in the wrong direction. They were ranked 25th in rebounding in the league with 42.4 per game. Funny enough, Richards's 7.5 rebounds per game would be the second-highest on the team. The only person ahead of him? Nurkic.

With the continual rumors and DNPs for him, Richards could be inserted into the starting lineup. However, there might be a bit of an adjustment for him. He's joining the team for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Still, going from a backup to a starter is a tall ask.

Despite that, his numbers as a starter tell that he's ready for the role. The 27-year-old will also join a team that's undergone much turmoil since the New Year began. Along with Nurkic's benching, Bradley Beal was subsequently benched. Trade rumors, among other things, circulated the teams during that time.

However, the team has performed well since the move. Still, the glaring issue is rebounding and physicality. Richards could be either the temporary or permanent fix to the issue. Also, it's not only Budenholzer who had positive reviews of the former Hornets big man.

Suns forward Kevin Durant gave a positive reaction to the huge Richards trade. He emphasized his athleticism, physicality, rebounding, and shot-blocking. Nearly all of the same points that Budenholzer made. All of those are elements that Phoenix is currently lacking at the center position.

Reports came out saying that Richards would join the team in Detroit. It's uncertain if he'll suit up for the team, pending physicals, and other information.

The infamous saying goes: Rome wasn't built in a day. However, Richards's abilities can have the Suns rebuilding their rebounding issues within moments of his arriving.