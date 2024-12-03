First impressions are critical, regardless of who it is. For the Phoenix Suns and Grayson Allen, his first start attracted praise from head coach Mike Budenholzer, and all-star Kevin Durant. After Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors, Budenholzer spoke to reporters and explained how Allen stepped up to the plate and had the fundamentals working.

“He looked like he was in a good rhythm,” Allen said. “He had some good looks, got it to go in, and looked comfortable. When he's shooting it, playing, and attacking, I think his attack game is a little underrated, he gets to the free-throw line. I think mixing him in with the starters tonight was good.”

Durant started alongside Allen for the first time this season. In the game, he posted 17 points, and shot 50% from the field and three. While Allen has started multiple times before under Budenholzer, this marked his first start since the head coach came to Phoenix. His confidence was on full display, as he had his second-highest point total of this season.

Not to mention, Allen was the reason Tyus Jones joined the Suns. His contributions to winning basketball attract great players. Although his statistics have taken a dip, he's had a reduced role. Also, Allen said during Phoenix's media day that he was willing to come off the bench for Jones to start. However, when Bradley Beal was hurt, Budenholzer went with an experiment. After placing Ryan Dunn in the starting lineup, he opted for Allen.

Grayson Allen's floor spacing does wonders for the Suns

As a result, there was more spacing and a better scoring threat on the floor. Allen's presence also combated Warriors guard Buddy Hield and his perimeter shooting. One man in particular knew that Allen was poised to have a big game, that being Durant. The 14-time all-star explained that there's a key difference between Allen's first start and the 14 other games he's played in.



“When you start, it's different, while coming off the bench, you set the tone,” Durant said. “You have to almost ease into the game and find your game a little bit more. When you come off the bench, you have to just give him some quick points, some quick energy as soon as you come in there. It's a different mentality you have to have and he's comfortable starting with us.”

“Going downhill, making plays, making big shots. I think he was more comfortable knowing that he's going to play big minutes tonight. Even off the bench, he's adapted to his role and understanding what we need from him. He's just been a versatile player for us, so we will need more of it going forward.”

Allen is attempting a career-high 6.4 threes while knocking 35.4% of his looks from that range. His percentage is significantly lower than his league-leading 46.1% from last season. However, he's attempting deeper threes this season compared to 2023. After Allen signed a $70 million extension before the playoffs, he's been selfless with his role, despite being a starter the season prior.

Grayson Allen continues to expand in his bench role with the Suns

Despite the reduced percentage, he's been focusing more on hypotheticals when he gets the ball. Whether it's shooting immediately or attacking the basket, it's been an interesting mix. Allen told Shane Young of Forbes during Friday's practice that his shooting opens up other areas of his game.



“Not necessarily driving to score but attacking a lot of times this year,” Allen said. “I'm put in a different spot where it's either a shot and swing or shot and drive. Last year, I attacked a ton of closeouts off of the shot or drive. I don't think too much about it. That's kind of just how it's developed, but I do know that my volume this year is way up. Ultimately, it's just trying to feel where you want to be aggressive, they want me to be aggressive in driving but I know my best strength is as a shooter.”

A 50% three-point shooting game shouldn't be expected every game for Allen. Even though his percentages last season were up a considerable amount, his role is incredibly different. From being mostly a shooter to now a potential three-level scorer, Saturday's game was a clear step in that direction. With Beal questionable for Tuesday's NBA Cup action against the San Antonio Spurs, his number might be called again.