The Phoenix Suns hope to bounce back in the Western Conference after last season's crushing 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. To that end, the team has filled a major gap in their roster by signing the 28-year-old guard Tyus Jones.

During his press introduction, Jones explained why he decided to sign with the Suns in free agency and revealed it was his former Duke teammate Grayson Allen who brought him on board.

Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen

“He was definitely on board with me coming here, and recruiting me as well,” Jones told the reporters at his introduction. He also added that Allen made him feel welcome to the team headlined by its Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Moreover, Jones fondly remembered his days at Duke with Allen.

“That's my guy, we go way back,” Jones said. After their conversations during free agency, Allen convinced Jones to sign with the Suns, he added, “I'm really looking forward to sharing the court with [Allen] again, both on and off the court.”

Moreover, Jones had nothing but praise for Allen's work ethic and attitude inside and outside basketball. “It's what he stands for, how he competes, he's the ultimate winner,” Jones said, referring to his playing days with Allen at Duke where they won the NCAA National Championship in 2015.

Jones' fit on the Suns

Despite boosting their offensive firepower with the addition of Bradley Beal, the Suns failed to reach the promised land in 2024. They had posted a record of 49-33 under previous head coach Frank Vogel, but their weaknesses got exposed in the postseason. For instance, they performed poorly in the clutch and they needed a point guard to run their offense.

The Suns were 25th in turnovers and were the worst fourth-quarter team in the NBA last season. Jones' skill in running the offense, protecting the ball, and finding the right guys in the right spots should complement a team heavy with shooting and shot creating.

In his career, Jones averages 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 601 career games with the Wolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Washington Wizards. He has also reached the playoffs four times, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 assists in 27 playoff games. New coach Mike Budenholzer should feel a lighter load with Jones running the point for a squad hoping to return to the Finals after losing to Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.