The Phoenix Suns witnessed Devin Booker grace the hardwood for the first time in five games. He dealt with a left groin strain that resulted in Phoenix having a 1-4 record without him. For head coach Mike Budenholzer, he remained ecstatic each day about Booker's progression from his injury. After every practice, he mentioned how Booker's rehab was on schedule with what they felt was necessary.

Fast forward to Monday, and Booker participated in a scrimmage. Although for Tuesday, the Suns gave their guard a “game-time decision” label, he ended up playing in the game. In the 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker had a rusty game shooting from the field. He shot only 4-20 from the field but showed his playmaking, dishing out a game-high nine assists. Following the game, Budenholzer explained how Booker's playmaking is exceptional and a pivotal element of the offense.

“It's always great to have Book back on the court,” Budenholzer said. “His leadership, his toughness. We're always happy to have him, and he did some things for us. I think he had nine assists… we missed his playmaking. So, it's good to have Book back playing.”

Although Tyus Jones has been the de facto point guard, Booker's playmaking does wonders for the offense. It mostly works that way because of his scoring ability. Defenses are forced to put more pressure on him as a scorer and as a result, it opens up the floor, even when Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal share the floor with him.

Mike Budenholzer's comments about Devin Booker returning to PHX

It wasn't only Budenholzer himself who had praise for Booker, as the man himself was eager to get back on the court. For his pregame routine, fans erupted in cheers to see the All-Star. He even expressed gratitude to the crowd before getting started. Despite his rough shooting night, he had a variety of open looks that normally go in.

Regardless, his playmaking cap was worn with pride as he actively sought guys out. The Grizzlies pressured at the top of the key every waking moment. Still, Booker kept the ball moving and even had a ton of hockey assists. His pass initiated the offense and led to an open shot. Booker himself explained his thoughts playing in his first game since December 19.

“It always sucks not playing, playing games and being out there with the team,” Booker said. “To get through a game healthy, it feels good.” Immediately afterward, he elaborated on when he knew he was ready to play after Monday's scrimmage. “We scrimmaged yesterday a bit; we played like two quarters. That's always the final step. Getting out there, making moves that you're not ready for, and just things that naturally happen throughout the game.”

Booker made many of those natural moves. Throughout the game, he would have a defender on his hip after initiating a pick-and-roll. In the fourth quarter, Booker made his signature plays, side-stepping defenders, attacking the basket, and a continuous change of speed helped propel a near comeback.

Suns need a balanced Devin Booker offensive game

Booker remains one of the best players in the league, thanks to his complete game, with his playmaking and scoring forming a lethal combination. Even with the Suns losing by five, he had one of his worst scoring totals of the season. Through time and knocking the rust off of his injury, those numbers are expected to increase.

Again, every great player has an off game, especially coming back from injury. Once he gets more comfortable, it'll be smooth sailing for Suns fans. However, Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Suns game due to a left hip contusion. The injury bug continues to bite, no matter the circumstance. For Phoenix, they'll have some time to stomach everything before hitting the road for three games.