Moments after Devin Booker returned for the Phoenix Suns against the Memphis Grizzlies, they lost another member of their Big 3, this time with Bradley Beal. After he was fouled in the second quarter, Beal came up, grabbing his left hip, and was walking gingerly. He shot his free throws and went to the bench. Moments later, he was ruled out, as first reported by Suns sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad.

The 13th game that the Big 3 would play together was cut short by Beal's injury. As a result, the Grizzlies took full advantage and took a 69-55 halftime lead. Beal left the game with three points, two assists, and one rebound while shooting 1-5 from the field. Before his injury, the other Phoenix guard had a memorable game. Even Kevin Durant was 100% real about Beal's Christmas Day takedown against the Denver Nuggets.

He was finding his rhythm with Durant on both sides of the court. Beal's increased his aggressiveness on defense and offense. His downhill game gained life against the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. However, the Suns will once again be without one of their stars for an unknown period.

When could Bradley Beal return to the Suns from his injury?

As of writing this, there are no further details about Beal's injury. He suffered a left hip contusion, but there's no certainty about the severity of the injury. However, the Suns have no games until Saturday, when they play the Indiana Pacers. That's the beginning of a brief three-game road trip for the team.

It means that Booker and Durant will have to continue to carry more of the offensive burden. Although they've been great together, it adds more pressure. After all, Booker just returned from injury and might be playing it safe momentarily. Still, it doesn't eliminate the fact that Phoenix needs to revert to its winning ways soon.

They're currently 11th in the Western Conference after starting the season 9-2. The injury bug left a big bite on the team, but these things happen in the NBA. It'll be another case of the next-man-up mentality. Luckily for the Suns, they've had some help in that area.

For instance, Josh Okogie gave the Suns a much-needed Christmas Day gift. His improved perimeter shooting and tenacious defense are perfect for a Mike Budenholzer offensive system. While he won't replace Beal, it's a good substitute, nonetheless. Plus, Grayson Allen is trending towards returning once the road trip begins. It won't replicate the production, but gaining two pivotal bench pieces back is huge.