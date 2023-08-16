The Phoenix Suns revealed their four-game schedule for the NBA’s in-season tournament Tuesday. The Suns play their Pacific division rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, at home Friday Nov. 10 before games against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns have three of their group games on national television. They play the Lakers at 8 p.m. PT on ESPN; the Jazz Friday Nov. 17 in Utah on ESPN; and the Grizzlies Friday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. PT on NBATV. Phoenix will play the Trail Blazers Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT at home.

ESPN and TNT will combine to televise 14 games during Group Play. NBA TV will also air two games. The complete national television schedule ⬇️ https://t.co/09ugJKfQOx pic.twitter.com/UWp81ccnrT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2023

The NBA’s in-season tournament is making its debut in 2023-24. All 30 of the league’s teams will be separated into group play before knockout rounds.

The team with the best record in its respective group will advance to the eight-team knockout rounds along with two wild card teams, which are the teams with the best records that finish second in their respective group.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The quarterfinals of the knockout rounds will be Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 in team markets of the higher seed. The semifinals and finals will be neutral-site games.

For more information on the tournament, check out details on NBA.com.

The Suns are expected to have arguably their best-ever team in the 2023-24 season. Phoenix has superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and added three-time All-Star Bradley Beal in the offseason.

The Suns had the best regular-season mark in the last three regular seasons. They fired coach Monty Williams after their most recent playoff run and hired Frank Vogel, who won a championship with the Lakers in 2020.

The Suns have the fourth-best title odds (+650) according to FanDuel. Phoenix lost in the Western Conference semifinals this past season.