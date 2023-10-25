The Phoenix Suns had been under investigation by the NBA regarding potentially tampering that took place in the offseason with free-agent center Drew Eubanks. On Wednesday, the league formally announced that they have concluded their investigation and that the Suns violated league rules governing the timing of free-agency discussions.

The official announcement from the league reads as follows:

“The NBA announced today that the Phoenix Suns violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded the 2024 second-round Draft pick (Denver's own) that Phoenix acquired from Orlando in a prior trade. This outcome reflected a finding that Phoenix engaged in free agency discussions involving Drew Eubanks prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The team fully cooperated with the investigation.”

As a result of their findings, the NBA is rescinding a 2024 second-round pick from Phoenix, as stated above. The Suns do not own their own draft picks in next year's draft, so they will instead lose the Denver Nuggets' second-round pick that was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Orlando Magic.

The Suns have since responded to this punishment, stating that they are “disappointed” with the results of the investigation and will “accept the penalty from the league.”

This past summer, the Suns had signed Eubanks to a two-year, $5 million contract this offseason after he played in 78 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. Serving as Jusuf Nurkic's backup in Portland, Eubanks now finds himself on the same team as Nurkic once again.

In his first game with the Suns, Eubanks recorded four points and seven rebounds in 19 total minutes off the bench. The Suns went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors 108-104.

The NBA has concluded its investigation and based on what the Suns have said, no further punishments will be handed out other than the loss of one 2024 second-round pick. This leaves Phoenix with five second-round picks through 2029, two of which have protections.

Following Tuesday night's victory over the Warriors, the Suns turn their focus to the Los Angeles Lakers, as these two teams will play in Los Angeles on Thursday night.