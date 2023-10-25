The Phoenix Suns have made some big, bold moves under new owner Mat Ishbia, but it’s a smaller one that they might get in trouble for, as the league is investigating the team for tampering with free-agent center Drew Eubanks.

“The NBA has been investigating the Suns for potential impermissible early contact in free agency with Drew Eubanks, sources tell the @TheSteinLine,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Wednesday. “A ruling is expected soon. Teams are typically docked a second-round pick if found in violation.”

The Suns signed Eubanks this summer from the Portland Trail Blazers to a two-year, $5,001,258 contract.

While this seemed like a rather inconsequential signing at first, the first game of the Suns season showed that Eubanks will play a major role on the team this season alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and eventually Bradley Beal, when he returns from injury.

In the team’s 108-104 opening-night win over the Golden State Warriors, Eubanks played 19 minutes while adding four points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Along with Jusuf Nurkic and Durant, who had 14 and 10 rebounds, respectively, the Suns dominated the boards against the smaller Warriors, which was a big reason they won the game.

After news of the Suns' tampering investigation broke, Ishbia did not comment as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Eubanks and the Suns continue their early-season run against Western Conference contenders on Thursday, Oct. 26, as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost their season opener on Tuesday night to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.