It was quite the spectacle when Nick Richards made his Phoenix Suns debut on Saturday. The former Charlotte Hornets big man excelled off the bench and posted 21 points, 11 rebounds, and one steal in Phoenix's 125-121 win over the Detroit Pistons. Much of his hype came from coaches, teammates, and many others around the league.

After the Suns traded Josh Okogie for Richards, it immediately boosted some of the morale around the team. A new physicality, rebounding, and interior presence is what the Phoenix doctor ordered. Also, posting a 20 and 10 double-double is impressive, let alone off of the bench.

However, it was simply another game for Richards. Following the win, he explained his thought process and approach to his first Suns game to AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “I'm excited,” Richards said. “At the end of the day, it's basketball.”

In its most rudimentary form, basketball is a game. People can take it too seriously to where they criticize every detail, whether good or bad. Even with players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster, they have that child-like approach to the game.

Although they are critical of every detail of their respective games, they recognize it's a sport. They have fun out on the court. Richards's perspective is no different from the Phoenix stars. Furthermore, head coach Mike Budenholzer was excited about Richards being traded to the Suns.

So far, that excitement remains as the team picked up its first win with the newly acquired big man. After only starting nine games for the Hornets, he's been back to his bench role. No matter what, the team has to be impressed with his performance. They out-rebounded the Pistons, 50-43, a mark they haven't had against a team in quite some time.

Nick Richards' debut has Suns encouraged

Again, one player will not determine the rest of the Suns' season. However, Richards' attributes can quickly turn around the team's impact on the glass. Even after the trade, the team is only 25th in rebounding with 42.5 team rebounds per game. Losing center Jusuf Nurkic doesn't help that situation in the slightest.

Inserting Richards in place of Nurkic could negate the rebounding disparity, or even improve it. After all, the former Hornets big man is more of an athlete than Nurkic. He's a lob threat, something point guard Tyus Jones hasn't had much of, all season. Not to mention, he's not afraid to get dirty in the paint against other centers.

Even Durant reacted to the Suns trading for Richards in a positive way. The team has rallied around a new face in the place. Despite playing with three All-Stars, the newest Phoenix center understands the assignment. “Just being myself,” Richards said. “Rebounding. Defending the paint. Running in transition. Being able to get guys open on screens.”

Luckily, guys like Durant, Booker, and Beal are three of the top scorers in the game. They can catch fire at any time and are some of the most efficient scorers on top of that. Plus, they've shown a clear ability to play off of screens. That concoction, mixed with being a lob threat could allow Richards to have a Thanksgiving-like feast every time he's on the court.

At the end of the day, this is only a one-game sample size. It's important to temper expectations for the rest of the season, especially when Phoenix takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, the Cavaliers are middle-of-the-pack for rebounding on the season, and rank 17th in that area.

Monday might be the game where Richards's physicality and rebounding could be the difference-maker in a tough, road game.