A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

While it might not be impossible, there’s also no denying that it’s now highly improbable that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will still be able to come back from 3-1 down in their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. This was after LeBron James and Co. escaped with a massive 104-101 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.

If you ask ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, though, the one-time NBA champ firmly believes that there’s just no way back for the Warriors here. At this point, Big Perk is adamant that Golden State’s title defense is now officially over:

“Zero. They’re done,” Perkins said. “I say that with the utmost confidence in the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. … They shut them down. They were on their behinds like Apple Bottom Pants.”

Malika Andrews: “What Perkcentage chance do you give the Warriors to come back and win this series?” Kendrick Perkins: “Zero. They’re done… Let’s talk about the LA Lakers and how they’re legit title contenders.” Agree with Perk? 👀 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/nXwjPjiEWe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

That’s harsh, and it’s definitely not what Warriors fans want to hear right now. At the same time, though, you can’t really say that Perkins is completely in the wrong here. Steph Curry and Co. gave it their all on Monday, but ultimately, they came up short against a superior Lakers side on the evening.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of LA, Big Perk also had to talk up the Lakers’ “championship-caliber defense.” Right now, Perkins wants to know when we will all start recognizing their credentials as legitimate title contenders:

“Holding the [Warriors] to 17 points (in the fourth quarter), we gotta give credit where credit is due when we talking about playing defense at its highest level,” Perkins continued. “When I look at the Los Angeles Lakers, they have been consistently, since the second part of the season, all to this point in the playoffs, the best defensive team in the league.”

Could the Lakers really go all the way this year? Mr. Perkins definitely seems to think so.